TW Fonts is a collection of vector icons that you can use on your website. Fully scaleable, you can easily customize, style, and enlarge these icons without losing quality. See examples.
In addition to searching the icons below (many more in the works!), follow me on Facebook and send me a message if there's an icon that you'd like for me to create for you. I'll do it and then send you a link!
1. Link your website to the TW-Fonts stylesheet
Copy/paste this link and put it somewhere in your website (like the header file).
<header>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://tylerewillis.com/fonts/tw-fonts.css">
</header>
2. Select an Icon
Find an icon you like and copy the HTML code for the icon.
3. Place it in your website
Paste the HTML code where you'd like the icon to appear.
<div>
<p><i class="tw tw-rocket" aria-hidden="true"></p>
</div>
tw-rocket
You can place our icons anywhere just by including the CSS Prefix tw and the icon's name. It will inherit the styles of the container.
<i class="tw tw-rocket" aria-hidden="true"></i> tw-rocket
The size of the icons can be increased relative to the container by adding special classes such as tw-lg, tw-2x, tw-3x, tw-4x, and tw-5x.
<i class="tw tw-rocket tw-lg" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-lg
<i class="tw tw-rocket tw-2x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-2x
<i class="tw tw-rocket tw-3x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-3x
<i class="tw tw-rocket tw-4x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-4x
<i class="tw tw-rocket tw-5x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-5x
... I told myself: Let everyone else call your idea crazy . . . just keep going. Don’t stop. Don’t even think about stopping until you get there, and don’t give much thought to where “there” is. Whatever comes, just don’t stop.
Use tw-border-light or tw-border-dark to add a border around the icon. And use tw-pull-left or tw-pull-right to float the icon to the left or right of text and other elements.
<i class=tw tw-tw-fonts tw-border-dark tw-pull-left tw-3x" aria-hidden="true"></i>... I told myself: Let everyone else call your idea crazy . . . just keep going. Don’t stop. Don’t even think about stopping until you get there, and don’t give much thought to where “there” is. Whatever comes, just don’t stop.
normal
tw-rotate-90
tw-rotate-180
tw-rotate-270
tw-flip-horizontal
tw-flip-vertical
Use the tw-rotate- and tw-flip- classes to rotate and flip an icon.
<i class="tw tw-pencil" aria-hidden="true"></i>normal
<i class="tw tw-pencil tw-rotate-90" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-rotate-90
<i class="tw tw-pencil tw-rotate-180" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-rotate-180
<i class="tw tw-pencil tw-rotate-270" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-rotate-270
<i class="tw tw-pencil tw-flip-horizontal" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-flip-horizontal
<i class="tw tw-pencil tw-flip-vertical" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-flip-vertical
tw-light
tw-heavy
Use the tw-heavy and tw-light classes to change the font weight.
<i class="tw tw-chat-message tw-light tw-4x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-light
<i class="tw tw-chat-message tw-heavy tw-4x" aria-hidden="true"></i>tw-heavy
Anything that you can do with text, you can do with TW-Fonts.